It's a holistic budget for the common man: Cantabil Retail India Ltd

By Deepak Bansal

“We congratulate the government on presenting a holistic budget for the common man and it’s encouraging to see that the government has taken bold initiatives at large. The removal of DDT and 100% tax exemption by the government will open gates for foreign investment, making India an attractive destination for investment. The tax benefit proposal will significantly benefit and we expect an increase in the spending power of the consumer which will eventually boost demand and supply.”

Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil Retail India Ltd