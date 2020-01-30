'Look forward to a comprehensive real estate policy'

'Look forward to a comprehensive real estate policy that providea employment opportunities'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 30 2020, 14:09pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 14:09pm ist

By  Ankit Jain, 

"With the GDP of India not performing as well as expected last year, the upcoming budget 2020 will be vital to attaining a $5 Trillion economy by 2024-25. The real estate sector being the second-largest employer in the country today, accounts for about 10 percent contribution to the GDP. We, at Skootr look forward to a comprehensive real estate policy that would provide employment opportunities while ushering strategic investments in profitable sectors and budding start-ups to support its targeted economic growth. The ‘real estate & infrastructure’ ecosystem verily hold enough potential to drive growth in all these aspects. We expect due diligence and support from the government in potential sectors for Indian-origin companies to grow and evolve. "

 

(The writer is  Founder & JMD of Skootr)

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Budget Expectations
Real Estate
Comments (+)
 