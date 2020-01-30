'Look forward to a comprehensive real estate policy that providea employment opportunities'

By Ankit Jain,

"With the GDP of India not performing as well as expected last year, the upcoming budget 2020 will be vital to attaining a $5 Trillion economy by 2024-25. The real estate sector being the second-largest employer in the country today, accounts for about 10 percent contribution to the GDP. We, at Skootr look forward to a comprehensive real estate policy that would provide employment opportunities while ushering strategic investments in profitable sectors and budding start-ups to support its targeted economic growth. The ‘real estate & infrastructure’ ecosystem verily hold enough potential to drive growth in all these aspects. We expect due diligence and support from the government in potential sectors for Indian-origin companies to grow and evolve. "

(The writer is Founder & JMD of Skootr)