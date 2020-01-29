Looking forward for reforms in agricultural sector: Prakash Chhabria

By Prakash Chhabria
“We look forward for robust policy reforms in the agriculture sector to develop farm production, productivity and farmers' income growth from the forth coming Union Budget of 2020. We request the government to form a well-structured and a futuristic budget that will expedite growth of the Indian economy.”
(The author is Executive Chairman at Finolex Industries Limited)
