MHA gets Rs 1.05 lakh crore; emphasis on police, census

The Home Ministry was allocated Rs 1,05,244.34 crore for the next fiscal with a special emphasis on police forces and works related to the Census 2021.

In comparison to Rs 1,03,202.23 crore given in 2019-20, the Home Ministry got Rs 1,05,244.34 crore for 2020-21, a modest increase of around Rs 2,042 crore, according to the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha on Saturday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As the works for the Census 2021 has begun, the government has allocated Rs 4,278 crore under the Census Surveys and Statistics head.

The budget allocated Rs 1,126.62 crore for relief on account of natural calamities and Rs 842.45 crore for social security and welfare schemes.

The lion's share of the Home Ministry budget has gone to the paramilitary forces with the total allocation of Rs 92054.53 crore for 2020-21.