By Sandeep Patil

The Prime Minister has laid out a vision of making Bharat a $5 Trillion economy by 2024. Expectations from this budget are high for reforms that will drive higher growth across sectors and improve ease of doing business for entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike. We urge greater encouragement for policies and technologies that will help realize the aspirations of Digital Bharat and Make in India.

(The writer is the Managing Director of Truecaller)