Taxpayers in Rs 15L bracket to gain nearly Rs 78,000, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Taxpayers in Rs 15 lakh bracket will gain nearly Rs 78,000 annually if they opt for the new tax regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview with Network 18.

One of the key highlights of the Union Budget 2020 was the new income tax regime that was introduced on February 1.

Under the new tax slab, individuals in the income bracket of Rs 5 lakh-Rs 7.5 lakh will have to pay a tax of 10 per cent against the earlier tax of 20 per cent. Tax has also been cut down to 15 per cent from 20 per cent for people in the income bracket of Rs 7.5 lakh- Rs 10 lakh. Similarly, taxpayers in the income bracket of Rs 10 lakh- Rs 12.5 lakh will be charged 20 per cent tax, which was earlier 30 per cent. Individuals earning Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh will have to pay tax of 25 pre cent against the earlier 30 per cent. The 30 per cent tax for income above Rs 15 lakh remains unchanged. While there is no income tax for individuals earning upto Rs 2.5 lakh, a tax of 5 per cent is levied on people earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

But these rate cuts can only be availed if one opts for no tax exemptions on income. If one wants to opt for tax exemptions then one will have to pay income tax according to the previous tax rates.

Sitharaman also said that "sometime in the next five years all the income tax exemptions will be removed and that this is the first step towards it."