The budget makes ESOPs a real currency: Bharat Pe

By Ashneer Grover
‘The change in taxation event means that the employee can get his vested shares in hand and pay tax only when he liquidates or chooses to leave the organization. So it takes the illiquidity and risk out of ESOP exercise. So Founders can no longer wrongly sell ESOPs and hold employees ransom. It’s a great opportunity for quality and fair Founders to stand out and genuinely share in value creation.’
Ashneer Grover CEO and Co-Founder at Bharat Pe.
