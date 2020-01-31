The doctor-population ratio in India is 1:1456 against WHO recommendation

The Economic Survey 2019-20 has released information regarding the medical infrastructure evincing a shortage of doctors in the country.

The doctor-population ratio in India is 1:1456 against the WHO recommendation of 1:1000.

The survey also mentions the initiatives the government has taken to address the shortage of doctors.

"In the last five years, the government has sanctioned 141 new medical colleges.

The maximum intake capacity at MBBS level has been increased from 150 to 250, the norms for setting up of Medical Colleges in terms of requirement of land, faculty, staff bed strength etc have been rationalized," said the survey.

The government operates Centrally Sponsored Scheme–establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing District/Referral Hospitals’ with fund sharing between Centre and States. As a result, the number of MBBS and PG seats have increased by 27,235 and 15,000 respectively," it added.

The Government, says the survey, has also supported States to add nearly 2.51 lakh additional health human resources including 10,767 General Duty Medical Officers, 3062 Specialists, 61,660 Staff Nurses, 84,077 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), 42,031 Paramedics, 414 Public Health Managers and 17,265 Programme Management staff on a contractual basis.