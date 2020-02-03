This Budget remains optimistic for telecom, electronics: ITI Limited

By R. M. Agarwal

"This budget remains optimistic for telecom and electronics manufacturing segment in many ways as it provides the much-needed financial assistance and impetus to the industry. We laud the government for a progressive and forward-looking budget for year 2020-21 that has provided the building blocks for a USD 5-trillion economy.

In many ways, the budget encompasses the Make in India, Digital India, Skill India and Startup India vision of the Prime Minister, particularly encouraging domestic manufacturing of mobile phones, electronics equipment. We are happy to see that this budget brings a new scheme of smart energy meter for households across the country with allocation of Rs 22,000 Crore to power and renewable sector. An additional budget of Rs 6,000 Crore allocated towards BharatNet to cover 100,000 Gram Panchayats will also ensure the digital connectivity to last mile. To boost data localization, it is appreciable that the government is bringing a policy to build data center parks across the country.