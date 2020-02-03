This is a positive budget: Acer India

This is a positive budget: Acer India

By Chandrahas Panigrahi

"This is positive budget overall from the technology focus point of view. We are pleased that the Government is allocating Rs. 8,000 crore for the National Mission on Quantum Computing and Technology. The government’s move on encouraging manufacturing of electronic equipment in India is also a big step as this would provide much needed impetus to technology and manufacturing sector, which has been developing capacities and generating employment opportunities. Also, more focus on technology such as Machine Learning, Robotics, AI will support the industry to grow and establish India as a robust ecosystem for technology and innovation,” 

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head,  Acer India

