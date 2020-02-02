Thrust to create huge employment opportunities seen in budget: Muthoot

By George Alexander Muthoot

“Budget 2020 plays the balancing act very well.

The enhancement of partial credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs is very encouraging for the sector as it addresses the liquidity issues.

The thrust to create huge employment opportunities can be seen in the budget. Increased focus on MSME sector through favorable policies, allocation of Rs. 30,757 crore for J&K and Rs. 5,958 crore for Ladakh will benefit small businesses.

The extended tax benefit for affordable housing will benefit the lower and middle income groups in the country thereby providing much needed booster for affordable housing projects.”

(The witer is the MD of Muthoot Finance)