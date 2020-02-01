Union Budget 2020: '16-point agri plan will help overall sector greatly'

By Amith Agarwal,

Founder & CEO, AgriBazaar

“We welcome the budget presented by our Finance Minister with an aim to position India on a much needed growth trajectory. We are pleased to see government’s increased efforts to eradicate hardships faced by Indian farmers. The proposed 16-point action plan for agriculture and farmers' welfare coupled with the strategy to double farmers income by 2022 will aid the overall sector to a great extent. The importance given to sustainable cropping patterns coupled with technology will act as a catalyst to boost the Agritech sector. The augmented focus on Agri-warehousing along with the funds allocated for setting up warehouses at taluk levels will not only facilitate the farmers in smoothening of their operations but also help ease the pressure of fund availability”