Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman did extremely good job considering the situation, says SpiceJet Chairman

By Ajay Singh

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has done an extremely good job considering the difficult situation she was in. The announcement for 100 new airports under UDAN is a very positive move that will further strengthen an already successful scheme. Importantly, this is the first budget where the Government of India has tried to bridge the trust deficit with Corporate India and the fact that the FM has said that she will not tolerate tax terrorism and there will be a tax charter are positive signs. Concessions to sovereign and pension funds to get long term funds for infrastructure is positive too. Several suggestions given by corporate India have found a place in the budget- the fact that the government will work hand in hand with Corporate India is in itself a positive signal."

(The writer is the Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet)