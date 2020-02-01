Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman sets aside Rs 22,000 crore for power, renewable energy sector in FY21

The Centre has proposed an outlay of Rs 22,000 crore for power and renewable energy sector for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 liveblog here

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Centre has proposed that discoms should replace conventional meters with smart pre-paid meters and give option to consumers to choose electricity suppliers.

READ: FM Sitharaman highlights 16 points to showcase govt’s focus on farmers

State governments need to replace conventional electricity meters with pre-paid smart meters in three years, she said.

Follow DH's Stock Market liveblog here

The finance minster also said natural gas pipeline grid will be expanded to 27,000 km from over 16,000 km now and further reforms for transparent price discovery for natural gas will be undertaken.

Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here