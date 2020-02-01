Union Budget 2020: 'Good step towards $5 tn economy'

By Vikas Garg

Union Budget 2020 is a good step in the direction to become a $5 trillion economy, according to Vikas Garg, Deputy CFO, Paytm.

"We see this budget as a good step in the direction to become a $5 trillion economy. As a technology player embedded in India’s technology ecosystem, we welcome the government’s vision to build Data Centre Parks in the country. The government’s focus on enhanced digital connectivity, and focus on emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, along with the allocation towards quantum computing are sure to provide a fillip to India’s economy."

