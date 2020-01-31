Union Budget 2020: Indian dairy companies should be allowed to export products

By Shrey Kumar,

Co-founder, Aadvik Foods

"A lot of expectations from this year's budget. We would like the government to focus more on developing and easing the credit facilities for small and medium businesses. A lot of schemes are already available but the processes must be made simpler and more efficient. The dairy industry directly affects the farmers' income and livelihood. Export regulations for dairy products from India should be negotiated with the countries and Indian dairy companies should be allowed to export products to these countries. Steps to increase the purchasing power of the consumers will also be helpful in providing a necessary boost to the overall FMCG market."