'Dairy companies should be allowed to export products'

Union Budget 2020: Indian dairy companies should be allowed to export products

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 31 2020, 19:37pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 19:37pm ist

By Shrey Kumar,

Co-founder, Aadvik Foods 

"A lot of expectations from this year's budget. We would like the government to focus more on developing and easing the credit facilities for small and medium businesses. A lot of schemes are already available but the processes must be made simpler and more efficient. The dairy industry directly affects the farmers' income and livelihood. Export regulations for dairy products from India should be negotiated with the countries and Indian dairy companies should be allowed to export products to these countries. Steps to increase the purchasing power of the consumers will also be helpful in providing a necessary boost to the overall FMCG market."

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Budget Expectations
Union Budget 2020
Food
industry
Comments (+)
 