Union Budget 2020: Large solar power capacity alongside rail track to be set up, says FM Sitharaman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 13:02pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 14:21pm ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed the setting up of large solar power capacity alongside rail tracks and said that more Tejas-type trains will be introduced to connect tourist destinations.

Presenting the Union Budget, she said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023 and that the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will also be launched.

"150 trains will be run in PPP mode, also four stations will be redeveloped with the help of private sector. 550 wi-fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations," the FM said.

