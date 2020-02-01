Union Budget 2020: Large solar power capacity alongside rail track to be set up, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed the setting up of large solar power capacity alongside rail tracks and said that more Tejas-type trains will be introduced to connect tourist destinations.

Presenting the Union Budget, she said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023 and that the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will also be launched.

"150 trains will be run in PPP mode, also four stations will be redeveloped with the help of private sector. 550 wi-fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations," the FM said.