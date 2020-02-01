Union Budget 2020: Thrust on infrastructure a positive move

By Ashwin Reddy

"The thrust on infrastructure is indeed a positive move, especially the initiatives like setting up of five new smart cities, allocation of more funds towards transportation and warehousing, setting up of economic corridor etc will all have a positive impact on the building material industry. The proposal to set up 100 new airports by 2024, tax holiday for developers for affordable housing projects, bring in a new income tax regime, proposals to address the liquidity constraints faced by the NBFC and the simplification of GST will also give the industry the much-needed boost. Though a progressive budget the building material industry would have benefitted extensively if the budget had granted infrastructure status to the entire real estate sector and helped the industry to experience accelerated growth.”

(The writer is Managing Director, Aparna Enterprises Ltd)