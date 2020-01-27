'We expect Budget to allot resources to oil industry'

By Tikendra Yadav,

"Oil and gas are indispensable elements that contribute to the advancement of the Country. The demand for this industry is consistently rising in the country, though it has slightly dropped in the past year. There was a steady increase in the fuel prices owing to the global economic turbulence. The privatisation decision of the oil industry has received mixed responses for the masses. There are significant advantages to this decision. It is expected to redefine the standards of the industry and shift the focus towards enhancing the consumer experience. Implementation of technology-oriented solutions has become the need of the hour to uplift the overall industry. We expect the budget 2020 to allot resources and funds for this development. Startups and other organisations have started to implement these applications. This can be boosted with the support and guidance of the Government schemes. It would aid the companies to balance the price wars and provide fuel at an economical price."

(The writer is Founder & CEO- Pepfuels )