'We expect budgetary allocations in human capital for education'

By Shyaam Subramanian,

“We at Teach For India are hoping to see budgetary allocations in human capital for education - teachers, HMs and innovators who in turn elevate the sector and related professions. Another crucial area of investment would be incentivising states for improving learning outcomes of students and for investing in the future of education - especially skills and competencies that are crucial for the 21st century.”

(The writer is Chief Program Officer, Teach for India)