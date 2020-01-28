We expect Govt to bring business-friendly policies for MSME: Tabby Bhatia

By Tabby Bhatia

“We believe that allowing standard operating procedures for MSMEs will involve easy steps to access credit and boost the Indian market. This time we are having huge expectations from the government to bring business-friendly policies and tax reformations to boost this sector and economy since MSMEs are contributing the most in creating millions of jobs and accounting for a major portion of the country’s manufacturing outfit and exports. Also, we are also hoping that the government will make some good and big announcements towards the success of ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

Tabby Bhatia, Founder & Director of Voganow.com