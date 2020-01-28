We need innovative and bold policy interventions: Shailesh Shah

We need innovative policy interventions: Shailesh Shah

  Jan 28 2020
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 16:16pm ist
By Shailesh Shah

"India needs to garner over $10 trillion to get its urban infrastructure going in the correct direction.  We need relevant, innovative and bold policy interventions to help make this happen. In the short term, we need to foster exports and domestic consumption while we start thinking beyond taxes the way we currently are to balance budgets. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is a step in the right direction but is  in its infancy in comparison to the depth and width the nation needs to resolve thousands of cases and trillions of rupees. As a nation, we need to commit to monetary policy that helps align inflation and interest rates to massive growth."

Shailesh Shah, Co founder at Strata Consulting

