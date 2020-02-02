'We welcome schemes in Budget 2020 for women'

By Ms. Padmaja Chunduru,

“Indian Bank is a pioneer in SHG funding. We welcome the move of launching village storage schemes to be run by women. Indian Bank will encourage the women by providing adequate training through our INDSETIs and fund them”.

By Mr. Siddhartha Mohanty

“Extension of time period till March 2021 is a welcome step taken by government in the affordable housing space benefiting both, Individuals and developers. While tax holiday on profits would encourage more builders to take up affordable housing projects, individual can firm up home buying decision to enjoy the additional tax benefit of Rs.1.50 lacs. It is a right step towards realising the mission of Housing for All by 2022.”

