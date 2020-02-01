'Welcome govt’s initiative to open data center parks'

Kunal Jain, Founder & CEO, Analytics Vidhya

By Kunal Jain

I welcome the Government’s initiative to open Data Center Parks across the country as the finance minister has rightly said that ‘Data is the New Oil’. This will lead to the digitisation of the rural areas while providing various employment opportunities to the people across the country. Also, I would appreciate the use of AI & ML by the government in Aayushman Bharat Scheme to improve the healthcare services and eradicate tuberculosis in India by 2025.

(The writer is the founder & CEO, Analytics Vidhya)

