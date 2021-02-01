Budget 2021 reactions live updates: All in all, a very good budget, says Motilal Oswal

Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier in the afternoon February 1, concluded the Union Budget 2021-22. The main themes of the budget included— Atmanirbhar Bharat, Good Governance, Women Empowerment, Mission Poshan 2.0, and Urban Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0. Follow Deccan Herald for the latest updates on Budget 2021 reactions.
BUDGET 2021
Reaction from Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance on Budget 2021
“The FY22 Budget is in line to support recovery of Indian economy while keeping the overall policy stability and fiscal discipline in perspective. COVID 19 pandemic is an unprecedented time and has brought importance to healthcare in India. The focus on healthcare infrastructure in FY22 Budget is a positive step towards growth with a 137% increase in allocation to the sector at Rs 2,23,846 crore. The allocation of INR 64k Cr (over 6 years) on the PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojna will help boost the healthcare infrastructure across primary, secondary and tertiary care and the Vaccination program is well-funded with over INR 35k, it will help the country address the pandemic. All these initiatives are pointers to increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and will strengthen the sector going forward"--Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance
Comments from Motilal Oswal
“The FY22 budget has been much better than the market’s expectations. The feared and anticipated measures around Covid-Cess/higher capital Gains tax/Wealth Tax etc did not materialize. This will provide a huge relief to market and economy and help in sustaining the buoyant sentiments in the economy. Government has clearly articulated the focus towards Infra and Capex spending with five key measures: [1] Capex spends proposed to go up by 26% in FY22 vs. FY21 RE [2] Setting up of Development Financial Institution [3] Setting up of ARC/AMC to deal with stressed assets [4] Asset monetization plans in various segments and [5] List of CPSE’s for divestments. We believe this will push the CAPEX spending in the economy and augur well for the overall economic revival of India. The significant increase in allocation to the Healthcare sector should lift the general well-being in the economy, in our view.
Separately, the honourable FM also announced several measures for relaxation of compliance and procedural burdens in multiple spheres of activities (taxation being the most prominent).
The extension of tax exemption schemes in Affordable Housing is also welcome as it can provide a good multiplier effect on the GDP.
All in all, a very good budget which avoids the pitfalls of raising taxes and at the same time provides a boost to the CAPEX/infra spends in the economy”--Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Comments from Lenovo Data Center Group on Budget 2021
“This is a pro-growth, pro-technology budget with a vision to disinvest where required and re-energize infrastructure, healthcare, banking, and agriculture sectors through numerous employment and capital generating reforms. There is a strong focus on Digital India be it through setting a fintech hub at GIFT city, enhancing digital payments and use of AI, ML, etc in governance, or making tax appellate faceless and tech-enabled – all provide a solid foundation for a forward-looking data-economy--” Vivek Sharma, MD - India, Lenovo Data Center Group.
Comments from TFCI Ltd
“Budget 2022 indeed provides a well chartered framework to boost the travel sector. Higher allocation of ₹2,83,846 lakh crore for health and wellness, which also includes ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines promises to ensure fast rollout of mass vaccination and restoring normalcy sooner than expected. This will give a much need boost to the travel & tourism demand in the coming year. Furthermore, greater emphasis on health infrastructure also positions India as the global wellness destination of tomorrow. A greater emphasis on debt financing, coupled with the budget’s reformist tone including measures such as higher disinvestment target, raising of farm income, sops for affordable housing and various other initiatives to give an overall boost to the economy and spurring consumption & investment. These reforms & growth-oriented initiatives are all set to position India as an evolving global tourism hub and drive higher demand for funding propelling the NBFC sector”-- saidAnirban Chakraborty, Managing Director & CEO, TFCI Ltd.
Budget 2021 reactions from J Sagar Assosciates
"The budget speech expectedly has given a strong signal for infrastructure development focusing on actualizing the ambitious national infrastructure pipeline targeting an investment of Rs.111 lakh crores over 5 years. The signal comes from the announced budgetary allocations and decisions (a) central allocation of Rs5.54 lakh crores, (b) state allocations of Rs.2 lakh crores, (c) announcement to tap into budgetary resources of PSUs and wide-ranging InVITs monetising assets in highways, power transmission, gas pipelines, dedicated freight corridors, airport. The above announcements are strengthened by announcement of establishing Bad Bank in nature of AMC; a development financial institution with a seed investment of Rs.20,000 crores and a target to be build a lending portfolio of Rs. 5 lakh crores in 3 years; an extensive disinvestment program with target of Rs.1.75 lakh crores; zero coupon bonds that will help arrange the infra financing. The devil lies in the details and the success in reviving the economy would depend on effective structural reforms in infrastructure sectors removing barriers to growth + how the government goes about monetising the land bank and assets held by PSUs. "-- said Amit Kapur, Joint Managing Partner, J Sagar Associates
Reactions from Anand Rathi Securities
"The indications are that the government is going to do more to promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline. This is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth. Also, we are seeing a lot of measures on conditions of doing business which was required. The intent for reforms is also strong."-- said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Securities.Credit: Reuters
Comments from L&T Financial Holdings
"A strong capex push of 5.54 trillion rupees ($75.76 billion) is growth positive. This, combined with the enhanced spending on the health sector, will go a long way in supporting economic recovery. However, the actual revenue generation, both via tax and non-tax receipts during FY22 will be instrumental in the management of fiscal situation."-- Rupe Rege Nitsure, Group Chief Econnomist, L&T Financial Holdings.Credit: Reuters
Comments from KPMG
"To address concerns around asset quality, credit loss and liquidity stress, this budget has been proactive to infuse additional capital of 200 billion rupees to PSU banks for providing continued credit access to wholesale and retail borrowers, and therefore push growth agenda."--Rajosik Banerjee, Partner and Head, Financial Risk Management. KPMG, Mumbai. Credit: Reuters
Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan had this to say on Namma Metro fund allocation
It would be good if duty imposed on raw materials was eased- TCL
"We do welcome the recent PLI scheme of the government. However, we need to ease up the duty imposed on raw materials keeping in mind the make in India thought. We should also be getting added incentives so that transformative measures can be taken. The industry contributes 25% of the country's GDP," -- saidMike Chen, General Manager, TCL India
National Language Translation Mission is a much-needed effort
"The announcement of the National Language Translation Mission is a much-needed effort by the government to reach our citizens in the language they understand. At Indus App Bazaar, the usage of apps in Indian languages on our platform has increased 2.2 times last year. We believe that with an enhanced app store ecosystem we will be able to break linguistic barriers and adding more value to the next half a billion Indian customers. Moreover, for Atma Nirbhar Bharat to be successful, the focus should be on technology innovation as a whole. We appreciate the government’s focus on innovation and R&D in the budget 2021,"-- saidRakesh Deshmukh, co-founder and CEO, Indus OS.
Budget 2021 is pragmatic and positive of health care sector
"This year’s budget by the Hon’ble Finance Minister is pragmatic, positive, and committed to the healthcare sector which needed a deliberate boost post unprecedented virus outbreak last year. The announcement of a centrally funded scheme - Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana - with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years in addition to the National Health Mission is a welcome step towards strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare in the country. Setting up of 15 Health Emergency Centres shows the government’s intent to be future-ready to address any healthcare crises. It is commendable that the government has put healthcare on the forefront, putting the focus on curative and preventive health and wellbeing. The allocation this year is likely to be around Rs 2,23,846 crorewhich is whopping over 130% rise from the budget last year. The proposals would make quality healthcare accessible and affordable, besides standardizing healthcare infrastructure across the country"-- saidHarshit Jain MD , CEO and Founder, Doceree.
