Budget 2021 reactions live updates: FM has presented a balanced budget for all sectors, Paytm

Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier in the afternoon February 1, concluded the Union Budget 2021-22. The main themes of the budget included— Atmanirbhar Bharat, Good Governance, Women Empowerment, Mission Poshan 2.0, and Urban Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0.
Budget 2021 reactions from Aalok Kumar, President & CEO, NEC Corporation India.
"The Government'scommitmentto streamlining the country's infrastructurefrom roads to railways to shipping to waterways to build a new India is consistent and commendable. The infusion of multiple thousand crores into the construction of national highway projects and dedicated freight corridors reflects the creation of a new connected India. Linking cities through metro lines and increased access to travel facilities will also boost the much-needed employment generation.While we were looking forward to specific initiatives and encouragement for the technology industry, the continued focus on driving digital transformation using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital records in governance,smart cities, transportation, logistics and aviationwillhave a contagion impact andempower the economy in the long run. We envision India's future under the spirit of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and look forward to partnering with the Government in meeting the relevant targets."
Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services on the union Budget 2021
The move to provide greater impetus to India’s manufacturing sector with outlay of almost Rs 2 trillion over the next five years is indeed a welcome move. We are hopeful, this will pave the way for enhanced adoption of digital engineering capabilities by domestic players, especially in the Industry 4.0 segment, to give them a global edge. With patents and innovations being at the core of our proposition as a pure-play engineering services provider, it was encouraging to know that Innovation and R&D was classified under the six pillars of focus for this year’s union budget. Unlike last year where explicit mention to initiatives such as National Mission on Quantum Computing and Technology were announced, one would have hoped that this year’s budget would have made provision for further focus.
Budget 2021 reaction from Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO – DBS Bank India
“The Union Budget proposals for FY 21-22 outline several landmark proposals on much-needed reforms to fund a strong growth oriented multi-year program of capex-led recovery post a black swan event.It is encouraging to see the FMtarget policy reforms and boost capital infusion into the infrastructure, SME and start-up sectors recognising them as engines of growth in the post-pandemic revival. The thrust on digital payments, e-resolution of tax related disputes and the first virtual census also underlines the Government’s focus and continued thrust on digital infrastructure.”
Budget 2021-22 reaction by Nagesh Basavanhalli, Group CEO & MD, Greaves Cotton Limited
“Long term progressive budget built on a sound strategy for improving national health and economic recovery. The government’s resolve to support the manufacturing and infrastructure sector is commendable. The emphasis on government spending in building pan-India transport and allied infrastructure should have a positive impact in reviving consumer demand for vehicles. The allocation of a sizeable sum towards the PLI scheme will help the industry create jobs and boost economic growth. The recognition of the manufacturing sector as an integral part of the global supply chain and to grow the same in double digits, will be a boost to the industry. While the auto sector would have liked to see more direct measures in the budget, however, the Scrappage policy is certainly a step in the right direction. This is a step in the right direction for both ecology and economy. The focus on rural and Agri credit growth will also have a cascading effect on the auto sector.”
Reaction from Paytm on Budget 2021
Vikas Garg, Chief Financial Officer at Paytm said, "The Finance Minister has presented a balanced budget that is aimed at maximum growth of all sectorsin the coming year. The Rs.1500 crore proposed scheme to incentivize digital payments is a welcome move that will accelerate the growth of cashless transactions in our country. During the pandemic, digital payments emerged as one of the key enablers of empowerment at the grassroots and brought millions of people under the fold of the formal economy. Government's continued emphasis on increasing investment in Infrastructure, Insurance and digital payments will ensure financial inclusion of the masses."--Vikas Garg, Chief Financial Officer at Paytm.
Reaction from Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal on Budget 2021
“The Budget 2021 holds out various positives for the start-up sector. The move towards providing social security benefits for gig workers will add a much-needed safety net that will help this sector grow in a sustainable way and help the many millions that are a part of it. Reducing residency requirements for founders will allow talent to flow & will boost the start-up ecosystem. Extension of tax holiday for start-ups by 1 yr, boost to digital payments, increasing threshold for small businesses to Rs 2 Cr are other gains for the startup sector.”-- said Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder and CEO, Snapdeal
Reaction from Great Learning, an EdTech firm on Budget 2021
“We welcome the allocation of Rs. 3000 crore towards realignment of the existing scheme of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme in order to provide post-education apprenticeship to engineering graduates and diploma holders. It will help create talent that is employable and equipped with the right set of skills for the industry ensuring professionals are job-ready. The moves to join forces with UAE to benchmark skill qualification and introduction of collaborative training programs with the Japanese workforce are also steps in the right direction. This will help us keep our skilling endeavours in sync with global trends,"--Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder & CEO, Great Learning
Reaction from LEAD School, an EdTech firm on Budget 2021
“The year 2020 was a catastrophic one for the education sector with the Covid-19 pandemic forcing schools and education institutions to shut down. I commend the finance minister for giving a boost to the adoption of National Education Policy and strengthening 15,000 schools in the country is a right move in that direction. Tribal students have suffered the most due to the pandemic with no access to quality education and lack of appropriate infrastructure to adopt online learning in a school-from-home environment. The Government’s target of establishing 750 Eklavya model residential schools in tribal areas will enhance the quality of learning and enable them to avail learning opportunities and help in the overall development. I am confident that the Budget will bring a positive change in the lives of SC/ST students as it aims to bridge the learning gaps and make education affordable and accessible for a larger audience.”--Sumeet Mehta, Cofounder & CEO, LEAD School
Reactions from Simpl on Budget 2021
"Budget 2021 is a Budget of hope towards realizing India’s growth aspirations, strengthening the start-up ecosystem and boosting the digital-first economy. We believe Budget 2021 aligns to the urgent need of the hour to shift focus from survival to revival of economic growth. ‘’
The following key Budget provisions will benefit the start-ups, fintech and digital payments space:
- Recognizing the crucial role of fintech and the huge jump in digital transactions, the FM has allocated INR 1500 cr towards financial incentives to promote digital payment modes.
- Start-ups are innovation hubs. To further encourage the start-up ecosystem to thrive, the Budget has extended the eligibility for claiming tax holiday for start-ups till 31st March, 2022.
- Additionally, to ensure access to funds, the capital gains exemption for investment in start-ups has been extended till 31st March, 2022.
- To ease the process of setting up of start-ups, the Budget incentivizes the incorporation of One Person Companies (OPCs). This would encourage entrepreneurs to grow as OPCs, without any restrictions on paid-up capital and turnover, with the flexibility to convert into any other type of company at any point of time.”--Nityanand Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Simpl
Reactions from Home Credit India on Budget 2021
“Budget 2021 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is pragmatic, positive, and committed to the progress of the economy that was impaired by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the current market scenario, Digital payments have witnessed a significant increase, and with the allocation of Rs. 1500 crore to strengthen the digital payments network across the country, we’re optimistic that this push towards digitalization will be a progressive effort to enhance the digital payment landscape in India. With a major focus on healthcare and infrastructure, this year’s budget allocation with an increased funding under MGNREGA scheme by Rs. 19,091 crore due to Covid-19 outbreak, will boost the rural economy in financial year 2022.
The new measure to set-up a bad bank to effectively deal with non-performing assets of the financial sector should be able to revive the financial institutions of the country. Proposed use of data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is a step in the right direction towards strengthening corporate governance when instances of fraud have become increasingly common,”---Ondrej Kubik, Chief Executive Officer, Home Credit India.
Reaction from Dhruv Agarwala, Housing.com on Budget 2021
“Amid a sharp improvement in consumer sentiment with regard to property purchases post the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the government’s move in the Budget to extend the benefit of additional Rs 1.5 lakh tax deduction on home loan interest, until March 31, 2022, will act as a further impetus to the residential property sector. This move will augur well, especially for the affordable housing segment, which will also benefit from the decision to offer a tax holiday for affordable housing projects for one more year, to boost supply.
The support announced today by the Honourable Finance Minister for rental housing too will go a long way in boosting the real estate market and will ease a lot of pressure points in the rental home market. This will also help migrant workers to a great extent and will support them in remaining in metros and other big cities during times of financial hardships such as the one presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the long-standing demand of the real estate industry to expand the definition of affordable housing so as to include homes priced more than Rs 45 lakhs in big metro cities, has sadly not been addressed.
The infusion of lakhs of crores into India’s infrastructure segment, with a focus on improving connectivity, will be particularly beneficial for India’s housing sector. The proposed debt financing for REITs and InvITs, and the setting up of the Development Financial Institution for augmenting funds for infra and the real estate sector is expected to provide a major fillip to the sector, and will attract more investments in the sector.
The proposed extension of the tax holiday for start-ups by one more year, a tax exemption for relocating funds to IFSC, and a tax holiday for the aircraft leasing business in GIFT city, are some of the other measures that would also help India’s real estate sector as a whole.”--- Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com
Reaction from VideoMeet startup on Budget 2021
“The announcement by the Honorable Finance Minister regarding the startups was much required at the moment and will help the fledgling startups with meager resources to continue with their business operations without worrying about the compliance with complex taxes. The announcement comes soon after Prime Minister announced setting up of Rs 10,000 crore fund for seed funding of startups. These moves by the government make the intent of the government clear that it wants to promote entrepreneurship and help the enthusiastic young entrepreneurs in the country. The setting up of a separate administration structure to promote ease of doing business is a laudable move by the FM. Also, as predicted startups were given importance under this budget, and the industry is poised to be greatly benefited with the Tax holidayextendedbyanother yeartill 31 March 2022”---Ajay Data, Founder & CEO, VideoMeet.
Reactions from Sashank Rishyasringa, Capital Float on Budget 2021
“The Union Budget 2021 is a positive one with a key necessary focus on rebuilding the Indian economy and a demonstration of strong commitment to a digital future. The lack of a Covid cess will ease tensions of rising tax levies. The finance minister’s proposal to facilitate the development of a world-class fintech hub in Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) city will be appreciated by Fintechs locally as well as nationally. Allocation of Rs. 1500 Cr to promote digital modes of payment and an extension of capital gains exemption for investing in start-ups by one more year will be a growth accelerator for the Fintech industry. The new allowance for Startups and innovators to form 1-person companies without restrictions, paid-up capital or turnover norms also will prove a major boon.
Capital Float lauds the structural reforms put forth under the Aatmanirbhar Packages, allocating Rs. 15700 Cr toward MSMEs, a much-needed respite to an industry that was so brutally affected by the pandemic. This will not only aid those looking to restart their businesses but also support sustainable growth in the industry.”--Sashank Rishyasringa - Co-Founder & MD - Capital Float.
Reactions from BioCon on Budget 2021
"Overall, a reassuring Budget with no negative surprises that has buoyed overall sentiment,"--Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon.
Comments from Mahindra Group chairman on Budget 2021
"In a time of unprecedented economic stress, the Govt's responsibility was to spend enough to revive the economy or else face enormous human suffering. So I had one expectation from this budget: that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit. Box ticked,'--Anand Mahindra,Chairman, Mahindra Group. Credit: PTI
Reaction from Bharat Biotech on Budget 2021
"It’s a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement, providing ₹35,000 crores for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22. The Finance Minister's commitment to providing more funds in order to contain the Coronavirus pandemic spread in the country and provide an effective, smooth path for the vaccination scheme will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a covid-19 disease-free Bharat,”--Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech
Reactions from Arjun Bajaj, Videotex International on Budget 2021
"The budget of 2021 is well designed to give a boost to local manufacturing and improve the infrastructure of the country. More details will be made available and cleared in days to come for the exact benefits to the manufacturing sector. However, no particular exemption of duty reduction of OC and GST reduction on greater than 32” sizes of TV was announced which was expected this year to boost sales"-- Arjun Bajaaj, Director, Videotex International
Reaction from Bhavin Turakhia, Zeta on Budget 2021
“We welcome the announcement by our honorable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce an Rs1,500 crore-scheme that will provide financial incentives to promote a digital mode of payments. This move will help in enhancing financial inclusion and building a contactless economy in the country. The unprecedented pandemic gave digital payments adoption a much-needed boost and this year will be a landmark for India in terms of taking definitive steps towards using the power of digital technologies. We expect that this investment will encourage both Private and Public Sector banks, FIs and fintech to adopt modern technologies so they can provide future-ready, mobile-first, secure and state-of-the-art digital products and services to customers.”- said Bhavin Turakhia, Co-founder and CEO, Zeta.
Reactions from Serum Institute of India on Budget 2021
"Globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccine have given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck. Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalizations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy. Therefore we welcome the FM's emphasis on healthcare spending, and immunization especially for COVID-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic. Hopefully, this will also encourage more innovation and expansion in the sector."-- said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India
Reaction from Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance on Budget 2021
“The FY22 Budget is in line to support recovery of Indian economy while keeping the overall policy stability and fiscal discipline in perspective. COVID 19 pandemic is an unprecedented time and has brought importance to healthcare in India. The focus on healthcare infrastructure in FY22 Budget is a positive step towards growth with a 137% increase in allocation to the sector at Rs 2,23,846 crore. The allocation of INR 64k Cr (over 6 years) on the PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojna will help boost the healthcare infrastructure across primary, secondary and tertiary care and the Vaccination program is well-funded with over INR 35k, it will help the country address the pandemic. All these initiatives are pointers to increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and will strengthen the sector going forward"--Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance
Comments from Motilal Oswal
“The FY22 budget has been much better than the market’s expectations. The feared and anticipated measures around Covid-Cess/higher capital Gains tax/Wealth Tax etc did not materialize. This will provide a huge relief to market and economy and help in sustaining the buoyant sentiments in the economy. Government has clearly articulated the focus towards Infra and Capex spending with five key measures: [1] Capex spends proposed to go up by 26% in FY22 vs. FY21 RE [2] Setting up of Development Financial Institution [3] Setting up of ARC/AMC to deal with stressed assets [4] Asset monetization plans in various segments and [5] List of CPSE’s for divestments. We believe this will push the CAPEX spending in the economy and augur well for the overall economic revival of India. The significant increase in allocation to the Healthcare sector should lift the general well-being in the economy, in our view.
Separately, the honourable FM also announced several measures for relaxation of compliance and procedural burdens in multiple spheres of activities (taxation being the most prominent).
The extension of tax exemption schemes in Affordable Housing is also welcome as it can provide a good multiplier effect on the GDP.
All in all, a very good budget which avoids the pitfalls of raising taxes and at the same time provides a boost to the CAPEX/infra spends in the economy”--Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Comments from Lenovo Data Center Group on Budget 2021
“This is a pro-growth, pro-technology budget with a vision to disinvest where required and re-energize infrastructure, healthcare, banking, and agriculture sectors through numerous employment and capital generating reforms. There is a strong focus on Digital India be it through setting a fintech hub at GIFT city, enhancing digital payments and use of AI, ML, etc in governance, or making tax appellate faceless and tech-enabled – all provide a solid foundation for a forward-looking data-economy--” Vivek Sharma, MD - India, Lenovo Data Center Group.
Comments from TFCI Ltd
“Budget 2022 indeed provides a well chartered framework to boost the travel sector. Higher allocation of ₹2,83,846 lakh crore for health and wellness, which also includes ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines promises to ensure fast rollout of mass vaccination and restoring normalcy sooner than expected. This will give a much need boost to the travel & tourism demand in the coming year. Furthermore, greater emphasis on health infrastructure also positions India as the global wellness destination of tomorrow. A greater emphasis on debt financing, coupled with the budget’s reformist tone including measures such as higher disinvestment target, raising of farm income, sops for affordable housing and various other initiatives to give an overall boost to the economy and spurring consumption & investment. These reforms & growth-oriented initiatives are all set to position India as an evolving global tourism hub and drive higher demand for funding propelling the NBFC sector”-- saidAnirban Chakraborty, Managing Director & CEO, TFCI Ltd.
Budget 2021 reactions from J Sagar Assosciates
"The budget speech expectedly has given a strong signal for infrastructure development focusing on actualizing the ambitious national infrastructure pipeline targeting an investment of Rs.111 lakh crores over 5 years. The signal comes from the announced budgetary allocations and decisions (a) central allocation of Rs5.54 lakh crores, (b) state allocations of Rs.2 lakh crores, (c) announcement to tap into budgetary resources of PSUs and wide-ranging InVITs monetising assets in highways, power transmission, gas pipelines, dedicated freight corridors, airport. The above announcements are strengthened by announcement of establishing Bad Bank in nature of AMC; a development financial institution with a seed investment of Rs.20,000 crores and a target to be build a lending portfolio of Rs. 5 lakh crores in 3 years; an extensive disinvestment program with target of Rs.1.75 lakh crores; zero coupon bonds that will help arrange the infra financing. The devil lies in the details and the success in reviving the economy would depend on effective structural reforms in infrastructure sectors removing barriers to growth + how the government goes about monetising the land bank and assets held by PSUs. "-- said Amit Kapur, Joint Managing Partner, J Sagar Associates
Reactions from Anand Rathi Securities
"The indications are that the government is going to do more to promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline. This is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth. Also, we are seeing a lot of measures on conditions of doing business which was required. The intent for reforms is also strong."-- said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Securities.Credit: Reuters
Comments from L&T Financial Holdings
"A strong capex push of 5.54 trillion rupees ($75.76 billion) is growth positive. This, combined with the enhanced spending on the health sector, will go a long way in supporting economic recovery. However, the actual revenue generation, both via tax and non-tax receipts during FY22 will be instrumental in the management of fiscal situation."-- Rupe Rege Nitsure, Group Chief Econnomist, L&T Financial Holdings.Credit: Reuters
Comments from KPMG
"To address concerns around asset quality, credit loss and liquidity stress, this budget has been proactive to infuse additional capital of 200 billion rupees to PSU banks for providing continued credit access to wholesale and retail borrowers, and therefore push growth agenda."--Rajosik Banerjee, Partner and Head, Financial Risk Management. KPMG, Mumbai. Credit: Reuters
It would be good if duty imposed on raw materials was eased- TCL
"We do welcome the recent PLI scheme of the government. However, we need to ease up the duty imposed on raw materials keeping in mind the make in India thought. We should also be getting added incentives so that transformative measures can be taken. The industry contributes 25% of the country's GDP," -- saidMike Chen, General Manager, TCL India
National Language Translation Mission is a much-needed effort
"The announcement of the National Language Translation Mission is a much-needed effort by the government to reach our citizens in the language they understand. At Indus App Bazaar, the usage of apps in Indian languages on our platform has increased 2.2 times last year. We believe that with an enhanced app store ecosystem we will be able to break linguistic barriers and adding more value to the next half a billion Indian customers. Moreover, for Atma Nirbhar Bharat to be successful, the focus should be on technology innovation as a whole. We appreciate the government’s focus on innovation and R&D in the budget 2021,"-- saidRakesh Deshmukh, co-founder and CEO, Indus OS.
Budget 2021 is pragmatic and positive of health care sector
"This year’s budget by the Hon’ble Finance Minister is pragmatic, positive, and committed to the healthcare sector which needed a deliberate boost post unprecedented virus outbreak last year. The announcement of a centrally funded scheme - Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana - with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years in addition to the National Health Mission is a welcome step towards strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare in the country. Setting up of 15 Health Emergency Centres shows the government’s intent to be future-ready to address any healthcare crises. It is commendable that the government has put healthcare on the forefront, putting the focus on curative and preventive health and wellbeing. The allocation this year is likely to be around Rs 2,23,846 crorewhich is whopping over 130% rise from the budget last year. The proposals would make quality healthcare accessible and affordable, besides standardizing healthcare infrastructure across the country"-- saidHarshit Jain MD , CEO and Founder, Doceree.
