Burger King India shares decline over 7% after earnings

Burger King India shares decline over 7% after earnings

The stock dipped 7.22 per cent to Rs 145.05 on the BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 14:16 ist
Burger King. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Burger King India Ltd declined over 7 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock dipped 7.22 per cent to Rs 145.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 5.18 per cent to Rs 148.20.

Burger King India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter, the quick service restaurant chain said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the January-March 2021 stood at Rs 199.45 crore, against Rs 192.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Burger King India's total expenses in the March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 219.81 crore.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSE
NSE
Burger King

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 