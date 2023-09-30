Business almost as usual for delivery services amid Karnataka Bandh

The number of restaurants offering online deliveries was quite low as many eateries decided to take the day off in support of the protest. At the same time, not all platform workers had a pleasant experience, as many were diverted from their routes due to road blocks and processions, while others were asked to go back by protesters, as per Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), which represents app-based transport and delivery workers.