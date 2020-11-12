1 in 3 Indian professionals now optimistic about their personal finances

Ahead of the festive season, one in three Indian professionals expect an increase in their income, spending and debt payments, according to a survey by online professional network LinkedIn.

Based on the survey responses of 2,022 professionals for the weeks of October five - November one, the pre-festive season findings reveal Indias improving financial outlook, as Gen X and Millennial professionals expect their earned income and personal spending to increase, it said.

This rising optimism comes at a time when the festive season approaches and as Indias economy slowly opens up, a LinkedIn statement noted.

One in three professionals are expecting an increase in their earned income (30 per cent), personal spending (35 per cent), and recurring debt payments (33 per cent), the survey findings revealed.

This optimism is shared mutually across generations as findings show two in five Gen X (40 per cent) and Millennial (41 per cent) professionals expect their earned income and personal spending to rise in the next six months.

Most Indian professionals, across generations, enter the festive season concerned about their career progression while working remotely in the pandemic, the statement said.

Findings show that one in two (45 per cent) Gen X professionals are concerned about slow career progression while working remotely, while one in three (31 per cent) feel they achieve less when working remotely.

In stark contrast, only one in five (20 per cent) Gen Z professionals are worried about achieving less while working remotely in the pandemic. Looking towards the post-pandemic future, about one in two Healthcare (56 per cent) and Manufacturing (49 per cent) professionals say they will mostly or only work on-site.

Two in five Education (39 per cent) and Finance (44 per cent) professionals anticipate being in a workplace that offers both physical and remote models, after the pandemic, it was noted.