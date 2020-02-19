10 social innovators get Infosys Foundation-established awards

A device that can predict epileptic attacks, another that detects mosquito-borne diseases in the very early stages of infection and a manhole cleaning robot have won their inventors "Aarohan Social Innovation Awards" announced here on Wednesday. Infosys Foundation announced the winners of the second edition of the awards established in 2018 by the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, to recognise and reward individuals, teams, and NGOs for creating innovative solutions to support the underprivileged in India, at scale.

This year, Infosys Foundation identified winners from different parts of the country across four award categories: Health care, Rural Development, Destitute Care and Sustainability. Ten social innovators were awarded total prize money of Rs 1.50 crore for their innovations. Partha Pratim Das Mahapatra from Kolkata developed a non-invasive, non-contact robust hand-held portable device to measure human bilirubin, oxygen saturation, and haemoglobin levels, without drawing blood from the body.

Dr. Binita S Tunga and Dr. Rashbehari Tunga from Bengaluru created a single device that detects the three most prevalent mosquito-borne diseases: Malaria, Chikungunya and dengue, effectively and accurately in the very early stages of infection. TUMAAS (Foundation for Tuberculosis, Malnutrition and AIDS) from Mumbai is developing a point-of-care, user- friendly, cost-effective and rapid test for diagnosis of TB through urine, according to Infosys Foundation.

K Rashid K, Vimal Govind M K and Nikhil N P from Kerala developed 'Bandicoot', stated to be the worlds first manhole cleaning robot, with the aim of eliminating manual scavenging, saving humans from manhole accidents and adding dignity to human life. P L Ramalingam from Chennai created an affordable standing wheelchair that helps special children and individuals with spinal cord injury.

Nitesh Kumar Jangir from Bengaluru made Saans, a low-cost multi-powered, multi-use newborn breathing support system that requires minimal supporting infrastructure.

Aneesh Karma from New Delhi developed a Mechanically Actuated Stance Controlled Knee Ankle Foot Orthotic (MASC- KAFO), an assistive device focused on providing a better alternative to existing orthotic callipers by automatic locking and unlocking of the knee joint according to the stance and swing phase of the user.

Rajlakshmi Borthakur from Bengaluru invented 'TJay', an Internet of Things (IoT)/Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered smart wearable device that can predict epileptic attacks and identify mental health states.

Dr. Vishal U S Rao and Shashank Mahesh from Bengaluru developed Aum Voice Prosthesis to help throat cancer patients who have lost their voice box to speak again. Rohit Patel from Madhya Pradesh developed a low-cost onion storage solution that can increase the shelf-life of onions through the duration of the monsoon.

Felicitating the winners, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty, said: "I believe that innovation can and should create inclusive, cost-effective and sustainable solutions".