11 firms bag 39,600 MW solar manufacturing capacity under PLI scheme

The Government on Tuesday said it has allocated 39,600 MW of domestic solar PV module manufacturing capacity to 11 companies with an outlay of Rs 14,007 crore under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Reliance has been awarded capacity worth 6,000 MW, Waaree 6000 MW, ReNew 4,800 MW, JSW 1,000 MW while Tata Power Solar got 4,000 MW, said a statement.

Manufacturing capacity totaling 7400 MW is expected to become operational by October 2024, 16,800 MW capacity by April 2025 and the balance 15,400 MW capacity by April 2026. The Tranche-II is expected to bring in an investment of Rs. 93,041 crore. It will also generate a total of 1,01,487 jobs with 35,010 getting direct employment and 66,477 being indirectly employed, said the statement.

Under the polysilicon, ingot-wafers, solar cells and module (P+W+C+M) basket, Reliance and Indosol bagged 6,000 MW capacity each while First Solar bagged 3,400MW. P+W+C+M Basket includes manufacturing of polysilicon, ingot-wafers, solar cells and modules.

Under ingot-wafers, solar cells and modules (W+C+M) Basket, Waaree bagged 6,000 MW followed by ReNew at 4,800 MW, Avaada at 3,000MW, Grew at 2000 MW and JSW at 1,000 MW. Under solar cells and modules basket, Tata Power Solar bagged 4,000 MW followed by Vikram at 2,400 MW and AMPIN 1000 MW.

A total integrated capacity of 8737 MW was allocated under Tranche-I of the Scheme, in November-December, 2022. Considering the two tranches together, the total domestic solar PV module manufacturing capacity allocated under the PLI Scheme is 48,337 MW, with a cumulative support of more than Rs. 18,500 crore by the Government.

"The PLI Scheme has proved to be a watershed event in India's Renewable landscape resulting in around 48 GW domestic module manufacturing capacity within the next 3 years. Scheme has boosted Government's efforts to reduce not only the impact of global supply chain shocks but also our import dependence adhering to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a statement.