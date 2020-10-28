15th Finance Commission to finalise report by Oct-end

15th Finance Commission on course to finalise report by end of this month

The 15th Finance Commission is mandated to make their final report for 2021-26 available by October 30, 2020

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2020, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 17:51 ist

The 15th Finance Commission is on course to finalise its report by October 30, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Commission's Chairman N K Singh along with its members on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the Chairmen of two previous Finance Commissions -- C Rangarajan and Vijay Kelkar -- respectively.

Rangarajan and Kelkar chaired the 12th and 13th Finance Commissions, respectively.

"The Chairmen of the previous Finance Commissions appreciated the tough challenge faced by the 15th Finance Commission, given the background of the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant loss of economic activity and its impact on fiscal parameters of the general government," the statement said.

The 15th Finance Commission is mandated to make their final report for 2021-26 available by October 30, 2020. The Commission remains on course to complete their task, it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

N K Singh
Finance Commission
Nirmala Sithraman
Ministry of Finance

What's Brewing

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

 