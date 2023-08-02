28% tax on online gaming to be effective from Oct 1

28% GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out

It will be implemented from October 1

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 19:58 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra during the 51st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The decision to impose a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets placed on online games will be implemented from October 1 even though there was demand for a review from states like Delhi and Goa, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

The GST Council -- the highest decision making body of the new indirect tax regime that comprises Union Finance Minister and representatives of all states -- discussed the language of amendments that will be needed to enabling taxing online gaming, she said after the panel meeting.

The panel had at its last meeting decided to levy a 28 per cent GST on full face value of bets placed and Wednesday's meeting was to deliberate on the tax law changes that would be required to implement it.

Sitharaman said Delhi finance minister opposed the levy of the tax on online gaming while Goa and Sikkim wanted the levy on GGR (gross gaming revenue) and not on face value.

Sitharaman, however, said other states ranging from Karnataka to Gujarat, Maharasthra and Uttar Pradesh wanted the decision taken at the last meeting to be implemented.

The new levy, after required changes are made in the central and state laws, is likely to come into effect from October 1, she said.

There would be a review of the levy after six months of its implementation, she added.

