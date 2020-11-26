5G with AI, IoT holds huge promise for India: TRAI

The advent of 5G along with futuristic technologies like AI and IoT holds tremendous promise for India, and a collaborative approach, identification of suitable market-specific use cases and attention to data security and privacy aspects would be key to unleashing its full potential, a senior TRAI official said on Thursday.

The explosion of disruptive technologies has transformed the way people interact, socialise and businesses operate, SK Gupta, Secretary, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said while addressing a virtual event organised by PHDCCI.

"Future of 5G is important. Collaborative development has to be done. We all should come on one platform, encourage trials for use cases, particularly for India, and that will be the key to success," Gupta said at a webinar on 5G Technology.

He said challenges and precautions that have to be kept in mind include issues around data privacy and information security, given the large amounts of data exchanges which have become part of people's daily lives.

Citing an instance, he said while technology such as maps and e-commerce have ushered more convenience, it had also placed the focus on prioritising data privacy and security-related aspects.

Futuristic technologies would also require optical fibre connectivity for backhaul, he added.

The advent of 5G, combined with technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and Big Data will lead to major transformation. 

