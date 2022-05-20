7-Eleven launches global solution centre in Bengaluru

This is the company's first such centre outside the US

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 15:44 ist
The centre will play a key role in 7-Eleven's strategy by developing products that support business activities at the stores, the company said in a statement on Friday. Credit: Getty Images

Global convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, Inc., has launched its global solution centre (GSC) in Bengaluru.

This is the company's first such centre outside the US. 

The centre will play a key role in 7-Eleven's strategy by developing products that support business activities at the stores, the company said in a statement on Friday. The GSC will accelerate digital strategy and expand internal IT capabilities in the areas of information security, networking and data science, it said.

Access to the right talent makes Bengaluru a strategic location for 7-Eleven to elevate digital innovations, the statement said. Currently, the GSC has more than 150 employees and expects to double in the next year with growth across functions like IT, information security, finance and accounting roles, the company said.

Vice President and Country Leader, 7-Eleven Global Solution Centre, Jennifer Goschke, said: "The GSC in Bengaluru is an important resource for our Dallas-based core technology team.

Our India and US offices complement each other and support innovation to enhance our services." Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the US and Canada. In addition, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos, it was stated. 

