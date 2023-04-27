95% of mislabelled Thyronorm tablets retrieved: Abbott

Of one batch of mislabelled Thyronorm tablets released into the market in March, nearly 95 per cent have been retrieved, manufacturer Abbot India Ltd told DH on Thursday.

On April 25, Abbott had issued a public notice that one batch of Thyronorm tablets, with batch number AEJ0713, had been mislabelled. While the label mentioned the dose strength as 25 mcg, the actual strength was 88 mcg. Thyronorm is widely used in the treatment of hypothyroidism.

The mislabelled batch was only sold in Telangana and MP. The public has been asked to return the tablets to their chemist or contact Abbott.

In a statement, Abbott said there are no quality issues with the product and that it has not got any reports of patient impact. The issue does not affect any other batch of Thyronorm or other Abbott products, the statement clarified.

Very few bottles from the faulty batch had been purchased by customers as its distribution started only in April, Abbott told DH. "Abbott proactively reached out to all distributors, stockists and retailers for product retrieval. We are also working with the state regulators for this process," a spokesperson from Abbott