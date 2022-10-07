A Balasubramanian re-elected as chairman of mutual fund industry body Amfi

Mutual funds industry body Amfi on Friday said Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC managing director and chief executive A Balasubramanian has been re-elected as its chairman.

Besides, Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive of Edelweiss AMC, will continue as vice-chairperson of Amfi.

The decisions were taken by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in its board meeting held in September, the industry body said in a statement.

Both Balasubramanian and Gupta will hold office until the conclusion of next annual general meeting.

In addition, Balasubramanian would also be the ex-officio chairman of Amfi's financial literacy committee and Gupta would be the chief of committee on operations, compliance and risk.

Sundeep Sikka, chief of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited, has been elected as chairman of the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) committee.

Amfi is the association of all the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) of Sebi-registered mutual funds in India, and as of now, 43 AMCs are its members.