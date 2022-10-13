ABC India’s Hormuzd Masani re-elected as APABC prez

At the International Federation of Audit Bureaux of Certification (IFABC) General Assembly held recently, Hormuzd Masani, Secretary General of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) India, was unanimously re-elected as the President of Asia Pacific Audit Bureaux of Certification (APABC) as well as Executive Board Member of IFABC (honorary treasurer).

Masani has continuously represented the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) India on the Executive Board of IFABC since 2008. Besides India, other members on the IFABC Executive Board are representatives of member bureaux from Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom and the US.

The IFABC, at its General Assembly, discussed ways and means to deliver best practices and innovation in auditing and media measurement on a global scale, a press statement said.

Masani has been the Secretary General of ABC India since December 1998.