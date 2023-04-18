Absolut vodka halts exports to Russia

The maker of Sweden's Absolut vodka said Tuesday it was ceasing all exports to Russia after calls to boycott the brand flared up in Sweden and on social media.
The Absolut company said it "has decided to stop the export of its brand to Russia," citing the "duty of care towards our employees and partners," as it has been the subject of massive criticism following reports that it had resumed exports to Russia.
