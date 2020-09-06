Abu Dhabi's Etihad extends wage cuts until end of year

Abu Dhabi's Etihad extends wage cuts until end of year

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Sep 06 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 15:36 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has extended the period of reduced pay for their staff until the end of the year, a spokeswoman for carrier said on Sunday.

Employees will have their salaries reduced by 10% from September until the end of December, she said, compared to an earlier cut of between 25% and 50% which ended last month.

The aviation industry has been hit hard by the outbreak which has shattered demand for air travel and forced airlines to preserve cash.

Etihad and rival Emirates have laid off staff and asked employees to take months of voluntary unpaid leave.

Emirates has cut wages until the end of September. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Abu Dhabi
Etihad
Emirates

What's Brewing

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Blending real and virtual

Blending real and virtual

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

Home & beyond

Home & beyond

 