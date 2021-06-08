Abu Dhabi's Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium led by U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners that had agreed to buy a 49% equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co.
Aramco in April agreed to sell a minority stake in its pipelines for $12.4 billion to a consortium led by EIG, the company's largest deal since its record $29.4 billion initial public offering in late 2019.
Aramco will keep 51% of the newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on Aramco's pipelines.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public
Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap
Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi
While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none
How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada
CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns