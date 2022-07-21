Accenture launches advanced tech centre in Coimbatore

Accenture launches advanced tech centre in Coimbatore

The facility will focus on building and delivering transformative technology services for global clients across industries

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2022, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 14:31 ist
The Coimbatore facility joins existing ATCIs in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. Credit: DH Photo

IT services and consulting firm Accenture opened its new Advanced Technology Centre (ATCI) in Coimbatore on Wednesday. This will be in addition to two other ATCIs it recently launched in Jaipur and Indore.

The facility will focus on building and delivering transformative technology services for global clients across industries, the company said in a statement.

“We are committed to expanding our presence to tier-II cities and Coimbatore is a preferred choice as the city is home to some of India’s leading educational institutions," said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture.

He added that this will open more opportunities for local talent with skillsets in the cloud, data and artificial intelligence areas and also provide its existing teams with greater location flexibility.

The Coimbatore facility joins existing ATCIs in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

