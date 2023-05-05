Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

Accenture on Friday announced new appointments to its leadership team in India, saying that Rekha M Menon, Senior Managing Director and Chairperson for Accenture in India, will retire as of June 30 after serving for 20 years at the company.

Ajay Vij has been appointed to the newly-created role of Country Managing Director, and Sandeep Dutta takes over as the lead for its India Market Unit, the company said in a statement.

The primary responsibilities of the Chairperson will now be undertaken by the new appointees in the country.

"Menon helped build a strong foundation for Accenture in India across many aspects of our business and leaves behind an outstanding legacy of accomplishments and impact for our clients, our people and our communities," said Leonardo Framil, Accenture's CEO for Growth Markets.

During her 20-year career at Accenture, Menon has held various roles across the company's growth markets.

"I would also like to congratulate Ajay and Sandeep on their well-earned appointments and new responsibilities," Framil added.

Vij will expand his current responsibilities as the Corporate Services and Sustainability lead for India to provide overall leadership and drive coordinated decision-making for key company priorities.

Dutta will now lead Accenture's India Market Unit, serving as our India business lead responsible for driving business and operations in the domestic market, focusing on growth, market differentiation, and clients, said the company.

Accenture currently has 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries.