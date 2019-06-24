Acharya's resignation under consideration, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India Monday said that the resignation of deputy governor Viral Acharya is under consideration.

Acharya had expressed his inability to continue at the RBI beyond July 23, the central banks said.

“A few weeks ago, Dr. Acharya submitted a letter to the RBI informing that due to unavoidable personal circumstances, he is unable to continue his term as a Deputy Governor of the RBI beyond July 23, 2019. Consequential action arising from his letter is under consideration of the Competent Authority,” the RBI said in a statement.

The statement came minutes after the news broke about Acharya's resignation.

