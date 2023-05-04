Adani Enterprise Q4 net profit doubles to Rs 722.5 cr

Adani Enterprise Ltd, the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group, on Thursday reported more than doubling of net profit in the March quarter on the back of growth in airports and road businesses.
Net profit in January-March at Rs 722.48 crore compared with Rs 304.32 crore in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.
Revenue soared to Rs 31,716.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 25,141.56 crore a year back.
