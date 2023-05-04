Adani Enterprise Q4 net profit doubles to Rs 722.5 cr

Adani Enterprise Q4 net profit doubles to Rs 722.5 cr

Revenue soared to Rs 31,716.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 25,141.56 crore a year back

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2023, 17:56 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 17:56 ist
The logo of the Adani Group. Credit: Reuters Photo

Adani Enterprise Ltd, the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group, on Thursday reported more than doubling of net profit in the March quarter on the back of growth in airports and road businesses.

Net profit in January-March at Rs 722.48 crore compared with Rs 304.32 crore in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Revenue soared to Rs 31,716.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 25,141.56 crore a year back.

Business News
Adani Enterprises
Gautam Adani

