Adani Enterprises incorporates new subsidiary

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2021, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 21:19 ist
Adani Enterprises chairman Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Adani Enterprises on Saturday said it has incorporated Adani Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) as a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on business of setting up refineries, petrochemicals complexes and specialty chemicals units.

In a filing to BSE, the company said it incorporated the subsidiary on Friday and it is yet to commence business operations.

APL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on July 30, 2021.

It has an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh, Adani Enterprises said.

