Adani Enterprises not planning to buy Jaiprakash Associates cement unit

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd on Friday said it was not evaluating a proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement business.
The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing after a Bloomberg News report from earlier this week said the conglomerate was in talks to buy the cement unit for $606 million.
