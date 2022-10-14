Adani not planning to buy Jaiprakash cement unit

Adani Enterprises not planning to buy Jaiprakash Associates cement unit

The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 21:15 ist
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd on Friday said it was not evaluating a proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement business.

The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing after a Bloomberg News report from earlier this week said the conglomerate was in talks to buy the cement unit for $606 million.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gautam Adani
Adani Group
Business News

What's Brewing

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

 