Adani Enterprises posts Q3 profit vs loss a year ago

Adani Enterprises posts Q3 profit on coal trading, airports performance

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2023, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 14:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Embattled Adani Enterprises reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday versus a loss a year ago on strong performance in its key coal trading division and airports business.

The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 820 crore ($99.11 million) for the third quarter that ended December 31, compared with a net loss of Rs 11 crore a year earlier.

