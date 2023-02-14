Adani Enterprises posts Q3 profit on coal trading, airports performance

Embattled Adani Enterprises reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday versus a loss a year ago on strong performance in its key coal trading division and airports business.
The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 820 crore ($99.11 million) for the third quarter that ended December 31, compared with a net loss of Rs 11 crore a year earlier.
