Adani Enterprises profit rises 76% to Rs 469 crore in June quarter

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Thursday reported a 76.48 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 468.74 crore for the first quarter ended June on the back of higher revenue from operations.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 265.60 crore in the year-ago period, AEL said in a regulatory filing.
The consolidated revenue from operations during the April-June quarter increased to Rs 41,066.43 crore from Rs 12,578.77 crore last year.
Also Read | Adani Power Q1 profit rises to Rs 4,780 crore
In a statement, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the group intends to leverage AEL's incubation strategy model.
AEL's high growth lays the foundation for the Adani Group to accelerate the continued development of new businesses like data centres, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defence and aerospace, and digital technology services, he said.
The company said Adani New Industries Supply Chain Ecosystem achieved sales volume of 264 MW while Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports) passenger movement rose 35 per cent to 16.6 million across seven airports.
Adani Road Transport Ltd has started construction activities in Azhiyur Vengalam, Kodad Khammam, Badakumari Karki and Panagarh Palsit road projects.
AEL is the flagship company of Adani Group.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice
In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list
Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission
Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D
1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public
Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies
Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot