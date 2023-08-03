Adani Enterprises Q1 profit jumps on new energy biz

Adani Enterprises Q1 profit jumps on strong new energy business

The company's consolidated profit rose to 6.74 billion rupees ($81.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a 44 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, as performance at its new energy division outpaced a weak growth in the key coal trading division.

The company's consolidated profit rose to 6.74 billion rupees ($81.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.

The company's mainstay coal business posted a small 5 per cent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 10 billion rupees due to a fall in coal prices, while that of the Adani New Energy segment jumped seven-fold to 3.55 billion rupees.

Also Read | Adani Total Gas Q1 profit up 7% on higher CNG sales

Coal prices have more than halved from record highs hit last year and stabilized from the volatile situation in 2022, when Western sanctions on Russia pushed up global prices.

The coal segment was impacted due to the correction in coal prices and lower volumes, while the new energy business saw strong performance due to a surge in export volumes, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations fell 37.7 per cent to 408.44 billion rupees, mainly dragged down by the fall in revenue in its coal segment.

Adani Group companies, including the flagship Adani Enterprises, are slowly recovering from a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January, which wiped out nearly $147 billion from the listed entities' market cap.

Shares of its group companies have rebounded but are still down around $100 billion in value after the Hindenburg report alleged improper use of tax havens and concerns over its debt levels, which the conglomerate denied.

Adani Enterprises shares were up 2.2 per cent ahead of the results, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index were down 0.7 per cent.

($1 = 82.7280 Indian rupees) 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani Group
Gautam Adani
Business News
Adani Enterprises

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

 